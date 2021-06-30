Midday Market Update: 10 Biggest Stock Gainers Today

Good afternoon, investors! We’re taking a look at how the market is doing halfway through the day with a midday market update.
Today’s we’re taking a look at the top gainers traders need to be aware of. Instead of seeing stocks of a similar market rise together today, we’re seeing plenty from different spaces rising higher.
Let’s check in on them below!
Midday Market Update: Wednesday’s Top Gainers
- Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) stock starts us off with shares climbing more than 27% higher as of this writing. Some 5 million shares have changed hands as compared to its daily average trading volume of about 1.1 million shares.
- Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) shares are up next as they soar over 19% higher with some 14 million traded. That’s a hefty jump compared to the daily average trading volume of 1.7 million shares.
- Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) stock joins the list with shares up more than 16%. That comes alongside 7 million shares moving, as compared to the daily average trading volume of roughly 1.4 million shares.
- Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) shares are jumping over 11% today with some 36 million shares changing hands. The stock’s daily average trading volume is about 7.3 million shares.
- Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) stock takes its spot on the list with a more than 5% increase. That comes as over 9 million shares change hands. The stock’s daily average trading volume is closer to 6.3 million shares.
- Nio (NYSE:NIO) shares are revving up over 5% today as 59 million shares traded. The company’s daily average trading volume is about 70.8 million shares.
- Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) stock is seeing close to 5% gains with about 6 million shares moving. The stock’s daily average trading volume 4.4 million shares.
- Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) shares are rising over 4% as some 39 million shares traded. That’s approaching its daily average trading volume of 42.2 million shares.
- SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) is seeing shares head more than 4% higher as of this writing. It’s also got over 17 million shares changing hands. The stock’s daily average trading volume is about 6.6 million shares.
- Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) stock closed out the midday market update with shares up over 3%. The stock has seen some 7 million shares traded, as compared to its daily average trading volume of about 9.1 million shares.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.