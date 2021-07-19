Cruise Stocks: Why Are CCL, RCL and NCLH Down Today?

Cruise stocks aren’t doing so hot today and it is no fault of theirs as outside factors are affecting the market.
The problem for cruise stocks today has to do with the coronavirus delta variant. Fears are increasing lately due to news of the virus spreading. This has some investors afraid that another lockdown could be on the way. As a result, some are selling their stakes in certain stocks before a potential travel ban is announced.
Now that you know the why, let’s take a look at how this news is affecting cruise stocks below.
Cruise Stocks Sinking
- Carnival (NYSE:CCL) stock is falling more than 5% on Friday morning as coronavirus delta fears rise. The company has also seen some 36 million shares change hands. For comparison, its daily average trading volume is around 27 million shares.
- Royal Caribbean (NYSE:RCL) shares are next with the company seeing an over 4% decline as of this writing. It’s also dealing with heavy trading as close to 5 million shares have been traded. That’s already above its daily average trading volume of about 3.8 million shares.
- Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) is the last cruise stock we’re looking at with shares dipping almost 6% this morning. To go along with that, some 15 million shares have moved. That’s quickly approaching its daily average trading volume of 16.8 million shares.
It’s not just cruise stocks getting hit by the coronavirus delta fears. Airline stocks are doing so well, either. You can learn all about that here.
There’s also other stock market news investors will want to keep up with below.
InvestorPlace has all the latest stock coverage with our daily content on the market. That includes what to expect from the stock market today, why Pershing Square (NYSE:PSTH) pulled out of a merger deal, and Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) completing a reverse stock merger. You can learn all about those matters at the following links!
More Monday Stock Market News
- What Will the Stock Market Do Today? 3 Big Stories to Watch.
- PSTH Stock Alert: Why Pershing Square Pulled Out of the Universal Music Deal
- AHT Reverse Stock Split: 12 Things for Ashford Trust Investors to Know About the 1-for-10 Split
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.