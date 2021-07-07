DTST Stock: 6 Things to Know About Data Storage Amid Its New Meme Stock Status

Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST) shares are running higher on Wednesday as the company gains meme stock status with retail traders on social media.
Retail traders often target cheap stocks for their low entry points. They gather together on places like Reddit, Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), and private Discord servers to plan out pumps of stocks. Oftentimes, this sees them going after companies with short-squeeze potential.
There’s loads of chatter about DTST stock on Twitter today, which backs up the idea it’s been targeted by retail traders. Investors looking to get into the stock will want to be wary as it’s already falling from its high today and might continue to do so now that the pump is over with.
Even so, we’ve got all the details potential investors need to know about Data Storage below.
- Data Storage is an infrastructure as a service company that works with multiple tech companies.
- That includes the likes of IBM (NYSE:IBM), Dell (NYSE:DELL), VMware (NYSE:VMW), and others.
- Its specific focus is on “data recovery and business continuity services.”
- These services allow it to help companies “protect their data, minimize downtime and recover and restore data within their objectives.”
- Its headquarters is located in Melville, N.Y.
- The company is run by Charles M. Piluso, who serves as its CEO, CFO, and chairman of the Board.
DTST stock is seeing heavy trading today with the interest from retail traders. As of this writing, more than 39 million shares have been traded. For comparison, the stock’s daily average trading volume is only about 185,000 shares.
DTST stock was up 33.9% as of Wednesday afternoon.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks. Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed