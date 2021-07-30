Midday Market Update: Why Are Stocks Down Today?

The stock market isn’t doing so hot on Friday as market worries continue to weigh on investors in our midday update.
There’s no getting around the fact that fears of the delta variant of the novel coronavirus are spreading. In addition to that, investors also have concerns when it comes to inflation and the rest of the market. Finally, several companies are reporting earnings today that aren’t matching up to investors’ expectations.
With all of these factors coming into play, let’ take a look at the top stocks that are down today.
Midday Market Update: Falling Stocks
- Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) stock starts us off with shares falling more than 18%. As of this writing, more than 54 million shares have changed hands compared to its daily average trading volume of 10.6 million shares.
- Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) shares are up next with the stock also taking an over 18% beating today. That comes with 9 million shares moved, as compared to its daily average trading volume of around 3 million shares.
- OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) stock joins the biggest losers list today down close to 7%. The company has seen some 6 million shares trade, which is above its daily average trading volume of 4.6 million shares.
- Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) stock makes a surprise entry on the list as shares lose more than 6% of their value. The e-commerce company is seeing some 6 million shares change hand. Its daily average trading volume is 3.5 million shares.
- eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) stock finished up the midday market update likewise down over 6%. That comes as around 6 million shares trade, which is below its daily average trading volume of 7.3 million shares.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.