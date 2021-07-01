7 More Reddit Stocks Ready to Rocket to the Moon

Online forums are a powerful force that can move stocks. During the Y2K bubble some two decades ago, Yahoo Finance’s message forums gave users a place to talk about picks. These days, though, users can get a stock trading idea explained to them within seconds on platforms like Reddit, which has become the go-to place to talk about meme stocks. And the phenomenon with Reddit stocks is not stopping anytime soon.
For example, in the last month, renewed interest in speculative clean energy has emerged. The sector popped in February after the Nasdaq corrected by around 10%. In the following months, the technology index and the electric vehicle (EV) sector rebounded. This lifted both electric vehicle stocks and clean energy stocks. Now Reddit has picked at least two names in these spaces. Users have also searched for heavily shorted mining firms, too.
For this article, I’ve selected seven more Reddit stocks that I believe are ready to rocket “to the moon.” After pulling back slightly, these picks may continue to attract buyers.
As shown in the table above, Nvidia scores the highest overall. Redditors may gravitate to the graphics chip giant because of its quality and perfect growth score. Conversely, Palantir scores poorly overall but is still a group favorite.
- Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK)
- Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF)
- Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE)
- Clover Health (NASDAQ:CLOV)
- Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA)
- Palantir (NYSE:PLTR)
- Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)
Reddit Stocks to Watch: Blink Charging (BLNK)
First up on this list of Reddit stocks is Blink Charging. In addition to the buying lift this name got from joining the Russell 2000 Index, Blink’s recent charging station deployment is a positive catalyst. The company announced on Jun. 15 that it will deploy 81 of its IQ 200 EV charging stations at Atlanticare Integrated Healthcare Systems facilities across New Jersey.
Atlanticare is the “largest healthcare organization in southern New Jersey.” This deployment is a five-year agreement and also has two five-year extensions. That contract length alone will help lift Blink’s revenues as well as lead to future contracts with other big firms.
According to its press release, Blink Charging’s IQ 200 station are “the fastest level 2 AC charging stations available on the market, with a maximum output of 80 amps.” Moreover, the overall industry gives this product a positive review. For example, InsideEVs praised Blink’s IQ 200 for its pricing, user interface and style.
With limited future cash flow at this time, however, some are cautious on BLNK stock. Simply Wall St set a fair value of around $12 for the name.
Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF)
With a short float of 11.03%, Redditors noticed that Cleveland-Cliffs traded at a discount, making it the next name on this list of Reddit stocks.
Overall, CLF stock seems to have strong prospects ahead. For example, the steelmaker will likely benefit from an increased demand for building material. Management also raised its guidance for adjusted EBITDA for the current quarter as well as the full year. In the second quarter, the company should post a massive $1.3 billion in adjusted EBITDA and $5 billion for 2021. It based this outlook on current contracts and the US HRC Index’s price averages. Cliffs will post its Q2 results on Jul. 22.
Of course, steel prices are a big positive catalyst for this company. CLF may also apply the cash flow lift to accelerate its debt repayment. Once the bullish cycle for steel ends, the company can then position itself to grow despite lower metal prices. Volumes from acquired facilities combined with currently higher metal prices will lift Q2 results next month.
Investors who missed CLF stock’s triple return from the lows may accumulate shares before the next earnings report. Chances are good that this company will beat expectations thanks to all of the strong demand.
Reddit Stocks to Watch: Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE)
Clean Energy Fuels is another favorite among the Reddit stocks. Earlier this month, its largest shareholder — TotalEnergy SE — reduced its stake by an additional 1.25 million shares. In the five weeks preceding Jun. 10, TotalEnergy had already sold 4.06 million shares.
That said, CLNE stock is still a core holding for TotalEnergy since it owns over 25% of shares outstanding. And, as it sells the stock, liquidity will improve and help CLNE trend higher. Still, speculators should worry about management’s treatment of shareholders; the company continues to dilute investors while leveraging the business. Nevertheless, this recent sale does add plenty of cash and will enable the company to expand as it invests in the clean energy movement.
For Q1, CLNE delivered 92.4 million gallons. However, revenue fell by 10.3% to $77.1 million and losses rose to $7.2 million. Additionally, the company’s adjusted EBITDA was mostly flat from last year at $11.7 million.
According to Tipranks, Wall Street analysts have an average price target of $12 for CLNE stock. Due to ongoing dilution and quarterly losses, CLNE shares are not suitable for conservative investors. But who knows if that will stop Reddit.
Clover Health (CLOV)
With a short float of around 37% today, early June saw a short squeeze that sent this pick of the Reddit stocks to a high of $28.85 on Jun. 9. Now, CLOV stock will need buying volume to spike again in order to bounce back.
Clover Health is an insurance provider, so the stock’s unsustainably high price-to-sales (P/S) ratio is a risk factor for speculators. The downside risks are also high when considering that established tech software firms typically trade at half its P/S ratio. Still, as CLOV stock falls and short sellers fail to cover their bearish bets, a squeeze may reemerge.
For Q1, this company posted revenue growth of 21% year-over-year (YOY) to $200.3 million. However, Clover also saw a net loss of $48.4 million. But the company also forecast its Medicare Advantage membership to grow by 17% to 21% by the end of the year. That confidence in healthy subscription sign-ups suggests that the stock’s downtrend has ended. Ideally, Clover will start posting profits soon.
For 2021, Clover Health expects revenue as high as $830 million. True, the firm must undergo cuts in the next year to shrink its losses, but things seems to be looking up. For now, meme traders can buy this stock at every dip.
Reddit Stocks to Watch: Nvidia (NVDA)
Next up on this list of Reddit stocks is Nvidia. Trading near all-time highs, this company is a leading graphics chip supplier. However, oddly enough, European vacations may add to the delay of its takeover of chip designer Arm.
But Nvidia doesn’t need Arm to sustain its growth rate. In the PC gaming space, the company offers some of the best graphics processing units (GPUs) on the market. On Jun. 3, it also launched its new RTX 3080 Ti GPU at a $1,199 price tag.
Due to the chip shortage and crypto-miner demand, the retail price is higher. And, since it will take months for users to get their RTX cards, Nvidia should enjoy expanding profit margins for years. Even the strong demand for game titles is a tailwind for the GPU market. Ongoing supply constraints are also causing shortages for past-generation graphics cards. So, as long as that persists, Reddit members should be speculating on NVDA stock regardless of its price.
Palantir (PLTR)
Since its initial public offering (IPO) last year, Palantir has been a long-time favorite of Redditors. The company consistently posts small contractual wins, lifting investor interest.
To that end, on Jun. 18, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) chose Palantir for an aircraft certification safety monitoring solution. This one-year contract has a two-year option and is worth around $18.4 million. Palantir USG President Akash Jain said, “We are proud to be partnering with the Federal Aviation Administration to support their critical safety mission.”
Of course, more companies seeking to integrate their data will consider Palantir in the future as well. And, once installed, customers tend to renew their contracts. For example, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently signed a one-year contract renewal. That $7.4 million deal deepens Palantir’s partnership with the CDC even further.
This kind of deal-making is the bread and butter for Palantir and PLTR stock. As long as it continues to land contracts, the company should do well.
Reddit Stocks to Watch: Senseonics (SENS)
At around a 20% short float, Senseonics may rally to new heights on any news event. For example, on Jun. 3, the company posted data for its glucose monitoring system. That helped send SENS stock to the $4 level.
Now with the Eversense CGM System announcement out, Senseonics will wait for U.S. and European regulatory agencies to respond to its pre-market submissions of data. Any positive response from theses agencies could send SENS stock higher as well.
However, readers should note the caution surrounding this pick of the Reddit stocks, too. According to Tipranks, analayts give SENS an average price target of $3. Despite the warning, though, Senseonics continues to attract speculative traders. Short-sellers who fail to cover their position on a drop now risk a short-squeeze event yet again.
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
On the date of publication, Chris Lau did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
Chris Lau is a contributing author for InvestorPlace.com and numerous other financial sites. Chris has over 20 years of investing experience in the stock market and runs the Do-It-Yourself Value Investing Marketplace on Seeking Alpha. He shares his stock picks so readers get original insight that helps improve investment returns.