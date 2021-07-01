SentinelOne IPO: 13 Things to Know About S Stock as the Cybersecurity Company Goes Public

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) stock started trading Wednesday and the shares aren’t performing well during their initial public offering (IPO).
Here’s everything potential investors in S stock need to know about the SentinelOne IPO.
- SentinelOne is a cybersecurity startup based out of Mountain View, Calif that was founded in 2013.
- The company’s IPO has it listing shares of S stock on the New York Stock Exchange.
- This offering includes a total of 35 million shares priced at $35 each.
- However, shares debuted above this price yesterday at roughly $44 per share.
- A 30-day option also exists for underwriters of the SentinelOne IPO to acquire an additional 5.25 million shares at the IPO price.
- Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) and Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) are acting as the lead book-running managers and representatives of the underwriters for the offering.
- Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Securities, Barclays (NYSE:BCS), and Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Securities are active book-running managers for the IPO.
- UBS Investment Bank, Jefferies LLC, and Deutsche Bank Securities are additional book-running managers for the offering.
- Piper Sandler, BTIG, Cowen, Needham & Company, LLC, Loop Capital Markets LLC, Drexel Hamilton, and R. Seelaus & Co. are co-managers of the IPO.
- To go along with the IPO, shareholders of S stock are also selling 1,428,568 shares in a private placement.
- This has those shares priced similar to those in the IPO.
- Trading activity for today has some 3 million shares of S stock changing hands.
- That’s below the daily active trading volume of 20.2 million shares established yesterday.
S stock was down 3.5% as of Thursday afternoon.
