ATER Stock: 5 Things to Know About Short-Squeeze Target Aterian as Shares Fly

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) stock is soaring higher on Monday after the company announced a new benefits program for shareholders.
This new Shareholder Perks Program offering has the company offering up discounts on its websites, as well as on Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). It covers products from the company’s brands with weekly discounts that only shareholders have access to.
Yaniv Sarig, co-founder and CEO of Aterian, had this to say about the program.
“Shareholders who join the Perks Program will receive weekly emails starting this Friday with exciting discounts they can redeem on our various channels. We want to thank our shareholders who support us daily.”
Alright, Aterian has a perks program. So what? Let’s take a look at why this matters to shareholders below.
- Aterian is a consumer products platform that has deals with multiple other companies.
- Among them are Shopify (NYSE:SHOP), Walmart (NYSE:WMT), and Amazon.
- It also offers up its own collection of products for customers to purchase through these stores via its 14 brands
- These brands cover the home and kitchen appliances, health and wellness, beauty, and consumer electronics categories.
- That means shareholders in ATER stock can find deals for a wide variety of products thanks to their stake in the company.
News of the shareholder perk program is subjecting ATER stock to heavy trading today. As of this writing, more than 37 million shares of the stock have been traded. That’s quite the jump from its daily average trading volume of about 2.1 million shares.
ATER stock was up 17.3% as of Monday morning.
Investors looking for more stock market news today are in luck!
InvestorPlace offers up the latest stock stories with our daily coverage of the market. That includes the latest concerning Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM), Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG), and WonderFi. You can catch up on all of this news at the following links!
More Monday Stock Market News
- AFRM Stock: Why Affirm Investors Have Amazon to Thank for Today’s Explosive Move Higher
- BBIG Stock: 10 Things to Know About Reddit Favorite and Short-Squeeze Target Vinco Ventures
- DeFi Without Drama: Invest in the Future of Crypto With WonderFi
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks. Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed