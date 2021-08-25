Meme Stocks Rally: What Reddit Investors Are Saying About AMC, GME, EXPR, KOSS and BB Today

A meme stocks rally is underway Wednesday and that has some of Reddit’s favorites shares on the move today.
First off, let’s talk about some of the meme stocks that are caught up in today’s rally.
Meme Stocks Rally Targets
- AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) stock is rising 1% as of Wednesday morning after surging at the open of trading.
- GameStop (NYSE:GME) shares are falling 3.8% after running higher in pre-market trading.
- Express (NYSE:EXPR) stock is taking a 6.8% beating despite a strong pre-market.
- Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) shares are sitting 2.1% lower as of this writing despite a strong start of the day.
- BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) stock is jumping 2.1% higher this morning even after falling from its opening price.
Now let’s see what traders over on Reddit are saying about the meme stocks during today’s rally.
Meme Stocks Rally Reddit Talk
- “Made a ton of money on AMC last time, and lost it all listening to BB bagholders. Won’t make the same mistake this time around. Investing even more into AMC today” – DestinyBreach
- “Not a GME holder but there is something fun about watching that thing move +/- 20%+ for a week straight when it gets going.” — Evander85
- “Selling my EXPR calls at open, looking at DKS for a scalp.” — domesticish“
- “KOSS had a terrible ER with worse guidance this morning too, and yet it still went -6% to +9% at one point.” — yellow99y
- “Watch $BB is going to close at 12 or 13 then everyone is going to fomo and provide CHICKEN TENDERS.” — Whatabeezy
Overall, the meme stocks rally for Wednesday didn’t last all that long. However, that doesn’t mean it’s all done. Traders will want to watch these stocks throughout the day to see if another surge takes place.
