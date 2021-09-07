CEI Stock Alert: What Investors Are Saying About Camber Energy Today as Shares Soar

Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) stock is taking off on Tuesday and that’s despite the company not releasing any recent news.
So what’s the reason for CEI stock running higher today! It all has to do with the meme stock rally that’s boosting shares.
Camber Energy has actually been on the move since last week with shares mostly heading higher. It experienced a decent rally near the end of last week that caught the attention of retail traders at the time.
It looks like those traders are still interested in pushing shares of CEI stock higher today. As of this writing, more than 191 million shares of the penny stock have changed hands. That’s a massive jump from its daily average trading volume of about 27.7 million shares.
Of course, risk comes with investing in a penny stock like CEI. Sure, it’s running higher now but how long can traders on social media continue to push it higher. We’re likely to see Camber Energy fall again in the near future and that could turn out bad for investors getting in at the wrong time.
Just keep all of that in mind as we see what traders are saying about CEO stock on Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) today.
CEI Stock Twitter Talk
$CEI pro tip. Stop selling in the morning when the bell rings and losing your shares, just to watch the stock spike back up and go green. It keeps happening. Oh yeah, it’s happening.
— LADE BACKK (@LadeBackk) September 3, 2021
$CEI too strong to ignore !!
— Antonio Costa (@ACInvestorBlog) September 2, 2021
Going to take more $cei at these levels. Slow grinder for the rest of the day and a test of $1+ again in power hour would be ideal. Probably over trading here, have locked in nice gains on the day, but hey ho here we go!
— Calum Nolan (@calumnolan_) September 7, 2021
$CEI listen everyone, there's ALOT of short interest in camber right now. If you want a REAL short squeeze NOW is your chance
— Nick (@Nickswinging) September 7, 2021
$CEI quadrupled my position on this mid day dip. Looking for a clean $1.00 – $1.05 break.
— Hoteps' Hillbilly (@HotepsHillbilly) September 7, 2021
CEI stock is up 14.7% Tuesday morning but is down 3.2% since the start of the year.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.
