ForgeRock IPO: 12 Things for Potential Investors to Know as FORG Stock Debuts

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) stock is on the move Thursday afternoon following the company’s successful initial public offering (IPO).
- Starting off, ForgeRock is a global leader in the digital identity space.
- This has it focusing on modern identity and access management solutions.
- That includes offerings for consumers, employees, and things.
- Its goal is to safely and simply bring them into a connected world.
- Fran Rosch serves as the CEO of the company and brings more than 20 years of experience in the field with him.
- The ForgeRock IPO is performing incredibly well today with shares jumping well above the expected price.
- Details from the IPO include 11 million shares set with a price of $25 each.
- However, when shares started trading today, they debuted much higher at around $35.
- There’s also a 30-day option for underwriters to pick up an additional 1.65 million shares of the stock at its IPO price.
- The lead book-running managers of the ForgeRock IPO are Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) and JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM).
- Trading volume for FORG stock is performing incredibly well today.
- While there’s no average to compare it to, nearly 7 million shares of the stock changing hands on their first day of trading is nothing to brush off.
FORG stock was up 45.8% as of Thursday afternoon.
