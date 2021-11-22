PRFX Stock: 8 Things to Know About PainReform as Shares Trend on Unusually Heavy Volume Today

PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX) stock is on the move Monday with heavy trading despite a lack of news coming from the medical device company.
Instead, it looks like traders on social media have found the penny stock and are pushing it higher today. That’s something that’s been happening more and more lately as traders use Reddit, Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), and private Discord servers to plan pump and dumps.
In fact, we’ve already seen some 15 million shares of PRFX stock change hands today. That’s a massive surge next to its daily average trading volume of about 267,000 shares.
So what does that mean for potential PRFX stock traders today? Be wary about any investment in the company. Shares spiked this morning before taking a fall and are currently down from yesterday’s close. That just goes to show how volatile penny stocks can be.
Keeping that in mind, here’s a few things traders need to know about PRFX stock.
- PainReform is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company.
- Its focus is on developing its proprietary drug delivery system to extend the period of post-surgical pain relief without additional doses.
- The company hopes this will cut down on the need for opiates.
- PRF-110 is one of its options.
- It’s a clear oil-based solution put directly into the wound.
- The treatment can provide localized and extended post-operative analgesia.
- PRFX is fairly new to the public market after going public in an IPO last September.
- Its current market capitalization is $23.427 million.
PRFX stock is down 3.9% as of Monday morning.
