Shiba Inu Price Predictions: How High Can the SHIB Crypto Go by 2030?

Shiba Inu (CCC:SHIB-USD) prices have fallen 3% during the past 24 hours on lower-than-normal volume. However, for the long-term investor, daily — and even monthly — price movements are irrelevant. Therefore, today we’re taking a look at what long-term investors really want to know: Shiba Inu price predictions for 2030.
The price of the SHIB crypto has skyrocketed an incredible 57,000,000% year t0 date (YTD), dwarfing Bitcoin’s (CCC:BTC-USD) 95% return. Much of SHIB’s upward price action is attributable to Elon Musk’s suggestive tweets.
Let’s fast forward to 2030 to see what analysts think in terms of long-term Shiba Inu price predictions.
Shiba Inu Price Predictions for 2030: What’s the Long-term Outlook?
- CryptoCurrencyPricePrediction has a price target of $0.0061788. This target represents an upside of 14,700%.
- Cryptopolitan has a price target of $0.002, representing an upside of 4,700%. Cryptopolitan has stated that it expects Shiba Inu’s historic run to continue over the coming years.
- CoinPriceForecast has a price target of $0.00197071. Indeed, the target represents an upside of 4,600%.
- PricePrediction has a low price target of $0.001 and a high price target of $0.002. The lower target represents an upside of 2,300%, while the higher target represents an upside of 4,700%.
The Bottom Line on the SHIB Crypto
If you think these price targets for 2030 are crazy, you aren’t alone. There is no guarantee that Shiba Inu will successfully achieve these outlandish price targets. Furthermore, there is little data to back these price targets besides explanations like “Shiba Inu will continue its momentum,” and “Shiba Inu is undervalued because its market capitalization (cap) trades at a fraction of Bitcoin’s market cap.” It is also interesting that most price targets by analysts are drastically higher than current prices, not lower.
Yes, Shiba Inu has created a vibrant, loyal community around the dog-themed crypto, but that still doesn’t prove that Shiba Inu is a durable investment. Take, for example, CryptoCurrencyPricePrediction’s 2030 prediction of $0.0061788, which is 14,700% higher than current prices. With a current market cap of $23 billion, this would imply a 2030 market cap of over $3 trillion. That’s more than the combined market caps of Meta (NASDAQ:FB), Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) today. I can say with a high degree of certainty that the chances of this happening are slim to none.
It’s best to take cryptocurrency price predictions with a grain of salt and come to a personal conclusion by doing due diligence. While Shiba Inu has soared this year from speculation and celebrity mentions, there is no guarantee that this will continue through 2030.
On the date of publication, Eddie Pan did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.