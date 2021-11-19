Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday

Good morning, trader! We’re starting off the final day of trading this week with a look at the biggest pre-market stock movers for Friday!
There’s plenty of news moving stock today that investors need to know about. We’ve got earnings reports, deals, clinical trial data, and more to go over.
Let’s dive into those pre-market stock movers below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) stock is surging nearly 30% higher after securing an electric vehicle (EV) charging contract.
- Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) shares are soaring more than 27% after the FDA granted it Orphan drug designation for its treatment of multiple myeloma.
- Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN) stock is gaining over 27% after the FDA granted it one of its treatments rare pediatric disease designation.
- UWM Holdings (NYSE:UWMC) shares are increasing more than 24% following its announcement to speed up its buyback of shares.
- BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) stock is rising over 21% with the release of its Q3 earnings report.
- Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) shares are getting a more than 9% boost following the release of its fiscal Q1 2022 earnings report.
- IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) stock is jumping over 8% on what appears to be interest from retail traders.
- BIMI International (NASDAQ:BIMI) shares are recovering more than 8% as it continues volatile trading following its earnings report earlier this week.
- OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ:OGI) stock is heading over 7% higher after a dip on Thursday.
- Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) shares are up more than 7% despite a lack of news this morning.
10 Top Losers
- Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) stock is plummeting over 29% following the release of data from a clinical trial after-hours Thursday.
- AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) shares are diving more than 29% after announcing the pricing of a public secondary offering.
- Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) stock is taking an over 22% beating with the release of its most recent earnings report.
- Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) shares are falling more than 22% after announcing the pricing of a public offering.
- Redhill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) stock is dropping over 10% after announcing an underwritten public offering.
- Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) shares are slipping more than 9% with the pricing of a public offering.
- Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) stock is decreasing over 8% after releasing its earnings report for the third quarter of 2021.
- Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) shares are heading more than 8% lower with the release of its Q3 earnings report.
- Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) stock is declining over 7% on no apparent news this morning.
- Sono Group (NASDAQ:SEV) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 7% after rising during its IPO on Wednesday.
