Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday

Good morning, investors! We’re getting right back to the grind today with a dive into the biggest pre-market stock movers for Tuesday.
News moving stocks early this morning include earnings reports, FDA updates, Covid-19 news, and more.
Let’s jump into that pre-market stock movers news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI) stock is rocketing close to 149% on heavy trading this morning as it recovers from a dip following its Q3 earnings report last week.
- iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) shares are soaring more than 95% as it continues to rally from Covid-19 news yesterday.
- Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) stock is surging over 64% and it looks like a research report is behind today’s movement.
- Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) shares are gaining more than 29% after the FDA sent approval for its first product.
- Bit Brother (NASDAQ:BTB) stock is increasing nearly 18% despite a lack of news this morning.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) shares are sitting 16% higher on the publication of a Covid-19 paper.
- Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN) stock is climbing over 14% as shares continue to rally thanks to FDA news from last week.
- RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) shares are rising more than 13% on what could be a short-squeeze of the stock.
- Allied Esports (NASDAQ:AESE) stock is jumping almost 10% with the release of its Q3 earnings report.
- Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) shares are up over 9% as it starts to recover from a multi-day fall.
10 Top Losers
- Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) stock is diving more than 14% with the only recent news being a change in leadership yesterday.
- Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) shares are taking an over 12% beating as it continues negative movement from Monday.
- Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) stock is slipping more than 12% with the release of its most recent earnings report.
- Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) shares are dropping over 10% after jumping late in trading yesterday.
- Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) stock is dipping more than 10% after releasing its Q3 earnings report.
- iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) shares are falling close to 9%, which continues a recent downward trend for the stock.
- Turkcell Iletisim (NYSE:TKC) stock is decreasing over 8% as shares continue to fall.
- Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) shares are declining more than 8% despite earnings beating estimates.
- Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) stock is losing over 8% of its value on no clear news this morning.
- Wejo (NASDAQ:WEJO) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 7% as shares continue to drop after going public via a SPAC merger last week.
