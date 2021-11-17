Today’s Hot Penny Stocks: What’s Moving ZSAN, AVGR and CEI Higher Wednesday?

Today’s hot penny stocks are catching the eyes of investors and we’re diving into everything investors need to know about them on Wednesday!
Before we get onto the main course, let’s start with a quick warning. Penny stocks are incredibly volatile and aren’t for the faint of heart. The low price of the shares makes them easy targets for manipulation. As such, traders will want to be careful about getting pulled into a pump only to be left holder shares after the dump.
With that out of the way, let’s dive into today’s hot penny stocks news below!
Today’s Hot Penny Stocks
- Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) stock starts us off with shares trading 14% higher as of Wednesday afternoon. That comes after the company revealed the successful formulation of a Coivd-19 vaccine candidate. The vaccine is being used in combination with its microneedle patch system.
- Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) shares are up next with the stock climbing 8.6% higher as of this writing. That jump follows clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its Pantheris image-guided atherectomy system. This allows it to market the device for the “treatment of in-stent restenosis (ISR) in the lower extremity arteries.”
- Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) stock closes out our list today with shares jumping 17.5% this afternoon. That’s the result of ESG Clean Energy releasing a statement countering a short report made by Kerrisdale Capital. You can see how investors are reacting to that news at this link.
Investors looking for more stock market news for Wednesday will want to stick around!
We’ve got all the most important stock news that traders need to know about today. Among that is the latest happenings concerning Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU), Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN), and Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA). You can get up to speed on that news at the following links!
More Stock Market News for Wednesday
- ROKU Stock Price Predictions: How Low One Analyst Thinks Roku Will Go
- IREN Stock IPO: 11 Things to Know as Iris Energy Starts Trading Today
- SAVA Stock Alert: The SEC Investigation That Has Cassava Sciences Cratering Today
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed