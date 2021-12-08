EPAM Stock Alert: Mark Your Calendars for Dec. 14 as EPAM Systems Joins the S&P 500

EPAM (NYSE:EPAM) bulls are cheering today after news broke Tuesday that the company will be joining the illustrious S&P 500 index. EPAM stock is up more than 13% today as chatter swirls over the recent addition, which will become effective on Tuesday, Dec. 14.
EPAM offers a variety of consultation and operation services, including software development and maintenance for digital platforms. Its listing comes in the wake of Kansas City Southern’s (NYSE:KSU) pending removal following Canadian Pacific’s (NYSE:CP) purchase of the company.
Just last month, EPAM acquired prolific Belgium-based digital agency, Emakina, to strengthen its international presence. And logically so. Emakina maintains strong ties through much of the world, including the Middle East, Asia, Africa and North America. The acquisition news saw EPAM stock reach a new all-time high when it was announced on Nov. 9.
Clearly, EPAM is not one to rest on its laurels. Let’s see what else has this stock climbing heading into the afternoon.
EPAM Stock Set for Strong Gains as Good News Continues to Pour In
On Tuesday, EPAM was awarded the 2021 Acquia Engage Award for “Leader of the Pack Retail,” alongside Mars Incorporated. The Acquia Engage Award recognizes organizations building “high-impact” digital experiences with the Acquia Open Digital Experience Platform.
Seth Gregory, head of the Acquia practice at EPAM, commented on its selection.
“We are honored to be recognized alongside Mars for this award. Leveraging the power of Acquia Site Factory, our teams collaborated to bring a platform to life that enables the accelerated delivery of compelling, consistent, and engaging digital web experiences at scale to match the standards of Mars’ world-class brands.”
EPAM certainly loves to give shareholders cause for celebration, but it doesn’t stop there. On top of being listed on the most important market index in the world, and earning a prestigious industry award, EPAM has beaten earnings expectations every quarter since Q2 2016. Its next earnings report is due mid-February of next year.
EPAM bulls can sleep easy this holiday season. It seems the stock can’t stay out of the limelight, nor off the trending tickers list.
On the date of publication, Shrey Dua did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.