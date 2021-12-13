Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Monday

Welcome back, investor! With our return from the weekend comes a dive into the biggest pre-market stock movers for Monday!
We’ve got loads of pharmaceutical news to talk about today, as well as other bits of news moving shares this morning.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) stock is rocketing more than 96% on news that Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) is buying the company in a $6.7 billion deal.
- Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) shares are soaring over 35% following news of a cancer team up with Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY).
- Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI) stock is surging close to 26%, which continues a rally from Friday.
- Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) shares are rising more than 19% after H.C. Wainwright analyst Scott Buck initiated coverage of the company.
- Bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) stock is gaining over 18% thanks to positive clinical trial data.
- Midatech Pharma (NASDAQ:MTP) shares are sitting more than 16% higher after announcing an Investigational New Drug application for MTX110.
- Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) stock is increasing over 14% despite a lack of news this morning.
- MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) shares are getting a more than 13% boost after getting notice of allowance for a new patent covering MN-166.
- Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) stock is jumping over 13% after announcing a review of strategic alternatives for its European business as well as updated Q4 guidance.
- American Virtual Cloud (NASDAQ:AVCT) shares are up more than 12% as they continue to rally from partnership news last week.
10 Top Losers
- Blonder Tongue (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) stock is diving 24% after being sent a delisting notice last week.
- Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) shares are taking an over 20% beating after pricing an underwritten $2 million stock offering.
- iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) stock is slipping more than 15% in pre-market trading today.
- TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) shares are falling over 14% after the FDA rejected a request from the company.
- BlackRock 2022 Global (NYSE:BGIO) stock is dropping more than 9% as shares prepare to stop trading at the end of the year.
- Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX) shares are decreasing over 7% on no apparent news today.
- Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) stock is dipping more than 7% after rallying higher on Friday.
- Missfresh (NASDAQ:MF) shares are declining over 6% following a rally last week.
- Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Exp 11 July 2036 (NYSEARCA:REML) stock is losing more than 5% of its value this morning.
- Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 5% after a strong rally last week on new product launches.
