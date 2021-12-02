Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday

Good morning, trader! We’re gearing up for another busy day of trading with the biggest pre-market stock movers for Thursday!
News moving stocks today include earnings reports, social media chatter, Omicron, and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ:DWAC) stock is soaring more than 21% on reports the SPAC plans to raise $1 billion in fundraising for its merger with former President Donald Trump’s social media company.
- Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) shares are heading over 18% higher due to its possible connection to Digital World Acquisition.
- Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) stock is surging more than 16% on social media buzz from retail traders.
- Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) shares are rising over 14% as it continues to rally on court ruling news.
- Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) stock is sitting almost 14% higher thanks to the release of its Q3 earnings report.
- RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) shares are climbing more than 12% as China prepares new regulations for e-ciggarettes.
- Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) stock is gaining over 11% despite a lack of news this morning.
- Express (NYSE:EXPR) shares are increasing nearly 11% with the release of its most recent earnings report.
- T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) stock is getting a more than 10% boost after announcing its test can detect Covid-19 variant Omicron.
- Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) shares are up over 9% on news that sotrovimab is still effective against Omicron.
10 Top Losers
- Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) stock is plummeting 42% after announcing a proposed public offering.
- MDJM (NASDAQ:MDJH) shares are diving more than 16% on no apparent news today.
- 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) stock is taking an over 13% beating following a presentation including clinical data yesterday.
- OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP) shares are pulling back more than 11% following a recent rally on their public debut.
- Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) stock is falling over 10% as shares retreat after a rally earlier this week on patent news.
- Cumberland (NASDAQ:CPIX) shares are decreasing more than 9% after rallying recently on FDA news.
- NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP) stock is slipping over 9% following a recent rally on preclinical results.
- Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) shares are dropping more than 9% after announcing the pricing for a public offering of its stock.
- Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTTA) stock is dipping over 8% after closing its private placement.
- Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 8% as they settle from a rally at the start of the week.
