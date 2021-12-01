ABUS Stock Alert: The Moderna News That Has Arbutus Biopharma Shares Rocketing Today

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) stock is taking off on Wednesday thanks to a court ruling in its favor in a case against Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA).
The good news for Arbutus Biopharma today is that a court of appeals is backing up the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office in supporting the company’s LNP patents. LNP’s are used in RNA-based vaccines to get the treatment where it needs to go.
Moderna has been fighting against the patents held by Arbutus Biopharma as it uses LNPs in its vaccine for Covid-19. The company is arguing that LNPs aren’t patentable, despite having previously licensed them from Arbutus Biopharma for other uses.
To put it in simple terms, this ruling has Arbutus Biopharma one step closer to collecting royalties from Moderna for its Covid-19 vaccine. Genevant, a company that Arbutus Biopharma spun off, currently owns the patents. However, ABUS still owns a 16% stake in the business, reports The Motley Fool.
The court news today is bringing extra attention to ABUS stock, which is seeing heavy trading as a result. That has some 251 million shares of the stock changing hands as of this writing. That’s a massive surge compared to the company’s daily average trading volume of about 2.5 million shares.
ABUS stock is up 66% as of Wednesday afternoon and is up 45.6% since the start of the year. MRNA stock is down 6.6% as of this afternoon.
There’s more stock market news for investors to take a look at below!
