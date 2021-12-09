Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday

Good morning, trader! It’s time to kick off another busy day of trading with the biggest pre-market stock movers for Thursday!
We’ve got SPAC mergers, earnings reports, FDA updates, and more moving stocks this morning.

Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) stock is rocketing more than 52% as retail traders take an interest in it this morning.
- Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR) shares are surging close to 34% as it recovers from a dip following its public debut via a SPAC merger at the start of the week.
- American Virtual Cloud (NASDAQ:AVCT) stock is soaring over 24% after announcing strong revenue growth expectations for its Kandy Business Unit.
- Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) shares are rising more than 23% as shares experience volatility following a massive purchase agreement earlier this week.
- Redhill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) stock is climbing over 13% after highlighting a recent study covering failure rates of clarithromycin for treating H. pylori infection.
- Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) shares are increasing nearly 11% following the release of its earnings report after-hours Wednesday.
- Eros STX Global (NYSE:ESGC) stock is gaining more than 9% after shares dropped yesterday following news of it selling its STX Entertainment subsidiary.
- Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) shares are jumping over 8% after falling yesterday alongside a short report from Spruce Point Captial.
- First High-School Edu (NYSE:FHS) stock is getting a roughly 8% boost despite a lack of news this morning.
- Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) shares are up 8% alongside positive results from a clinical trial.
10 Top Losers
- Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) stock is plummeting 43% after the FDA’s Cardiovascular and Renal Drugs Advisory Committee voted against bardoxolone as a chronic kidney disease treatment.
- Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) shares are diving more than 41% after trending higher the last few days.
- Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) stock is taking an over 16% beating following an update on its independent audit of fiscal 2021 results.
- AGM Group Holdings (NASDAQ:AGMH) shares are falling more than 13% with the release of interim results for its most current earnings report.
- Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) stock is dropping almost 13% alongside its Q3 earnings report.
- Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) shares are decreasing just about 10% after running higher yesterday on FDA approval for XACIATO.
- Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) stock is declining over 9% after rallying on Wednesday.
- Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING) shares are dipping virtually 8% following its public debut yesterday.
- Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) stock is slipping more than 7% with its ex-dividend set for today.
- Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 7% after running higher yesterday on partnership news.
