5 ‘Nancy Pelosi Stocks’ You May Want to Watch in 2022

Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, expressed interest in members of Congress owning stocks and followed it up with some major call options in December.
While Nancy Pelosi doesn’t hold stocks herself, her husband, Paul Pelosi, recently secured stock options for five companies. These options allow them to purchase the stocks at pre-determined prices, which means they can sell them later if the price goes above that.
Let’s dive into those call options below to see which stocks Nancy Pelosi and her husband believe will perform well in the coming year.
Nancy Pelosi Stocks to Watch
- Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) call options owned by Pelosi are worth between $500,000 and $1 million. The stock is down 2.5% as of Wednesday afternoon.
- Disney (NYSE:DIS) calls options held by the Pelosi’s are worth between $100,000 and $250,000. The company’s shares are sitting 1.6% higher as of this writing.
- Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) call options in Pelosi’s possession range in value from $100,000 to $250,000. The stock is dipping 2.2% lower this afternoon.
- Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) call options held by Pelosi are also worth between $500,000 and $1 million. The shares are slipping 5.4% as of this writing.
- Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) call options under Pelosi’s control range in value from $250,000 to $500,000. The stock is up roughly 2% as of Wednesday afternoon.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.