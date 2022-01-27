Airline Stocks: What Has LUV, JBLU, UAL and AAL Heading Higher Today

Airline stocks are taking off on Thursday with recent news behind today’s rise in price for the shares!
Earnings reports are the major news pushing airline stocks higher today. Several major players in the space released results for fourth quarter of 2021 and its pulling the sector higher today.
Let’s jump into that below!
Airline Stocks Soaring: Southwest Airlines (LUV)
Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) stock is flying close to 1% higher with the release of its fourth-quarter earnings report for 2021. That comes after reporting adjusted earnings per share of 14 cents and revenue of $5.1 billion. Both of those are better than Wall Street’s estimates of 7 cents per share and revenue of $5.01 billion.
Airline Stocks Soaring: JetBlue Airways (JBLU)
JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) stock is also rising 3.5% this morning thanks to its Q4 2021 earnings report. This includes adjusted losses per share of 36 cents on revenue of $1.83 billion. These both come in above analysts’ estimates of -39 cents per share and revenue of $1.82 billion.
Airline Stocks Soaring: United Airlines (UAL)
United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) stock is getting a 1.1% boost with the release of its earnings report for Q4 2021. That’s thanks to its adjusted per-share losses of $1.60 on revenue of $8.19 billion. These both come in above Wall Street’s estimates of -$386 per share and revenue of $7.48 billion.
Airline Stocks Soaring: American Airlines (AAL)
American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) shares are climbing slightly higher this morning despite releasing earnings results. Instead, the company is likely soaring alongside other airline stocks and their positive outlooks for the rest of the year.
