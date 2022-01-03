CES 2022 Preview: The 9 Most Anticipated Reveals and Rumors

CES 2022 is just around the corner and we’re taking a quick look at what tech you can expect at the event in our preview of the biggest reveals and rumors.
Let’s dive into all of that news below!
- First off is Samsung set to reveal a new set of Neo QLED TVs that will offer better pictures and quality.
- To go along with that, the company intends to introduce a Smart TV system that allows for purchasing NFTs.
- The company is also introducing a gaming hub that will collect cloud gaming services on its TVs.
- Another highlight from Samsung is a new solar-powered TV remote.
- On that same note, the company is also expected to show off a TV remote that charges wirelessly through radio waves emitted by internet routers.
- If you’re more in the market for a laptop then Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) is likely going to announce mobile versions of its Alder Lake CPUs.
- In that same vein, Intel may finally be ready to tackle GPUs with Arc Alchemist in what could see it disrupt the duopoly between AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA).
- Those looking to upgrade their smart home may want to keep an eye on CES 2022 as the current preview hints at devices to protect data.
- The one thing we likely won’t see much of at CES 2022 is smartphones as Mobile World Congress is set to take place in a couple of months.
With that preview out of the way, make sure to check out CES 2022 from Wednesday through Friday.
We’ve got all that ready to go with our deep dives into the market for Monday. That includes what’s happening with Chinese electric vehicle (EV) companies today, recent Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) results, as well as the latest from Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA). You can find all of that news at the following links!
