LCID Stock Alert: What Lucid Investors Are Saying as Shares Drive Lower This Week

LCID stock has dropped over 25% this week

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Jan 28, 2022, 10:44 am EST

Lucid (NASDAQ:LCID) stock hasn’t been doing so hot this week with shares falling more than 25% since Monday.

For the record, it’s not just LCID stock that is falling this week. The stock market overall is experiencing a slump with plans from the Federal Reserve to increase interest rates in the coming months.

In addition to that, other electric vehicle (EV) stocks, such as Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) and Nio (NYSE:NIO), are also falling. Part of that has to do with Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) most recent earnings report. It was a mixed bag that didn’t help out already slipping EV stocks.

So how are LCID stock investors feeling about the EV company this week? let’s take a look at some comments on Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) below!

LCID Stock Twitter Talk

With LCID stock falling today, it only makes sense to check on how trading is going. In this case, it’s not as heavy as one might expect with some 28 million shares on the move. That’s still well below the company’s daily average trading volume of 73 million shares.

LCID stock is down 6.9% as of Friday morning and is down 34.3% since the start of the year.

