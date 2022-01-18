Market Update: Why Are Stocks Down Tuesday?

It’s time for a market update and we’re diving into why stocks are down on Tuesday!
The big news that investors need to know about is interest rates. Plans from the Federal Reserve to increase interest rates in the coming months are hampering the stock market as investors flee growth stocks.
That’s nothing new, though. The stock market has been taking a beating for the last week on that revelation. Even so, it doesn’t mean investors are going to stop worrying about it any time soon, which means the market is still being affected by it.
Of course, another concern that some investors have is the Covid-19 Omicron variant. While milder than other variants, there are still concerns that Omicron will have a negative effect on businesses, which is affecting the stock market as well.
Another bit of news worth noting this morning comes from Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS). The company released its most recent earnings report and investors weren’t happy about it missing Wall Street’s estimates.
It’s also worth checking in on tech stocks when looking at why the stock market is down on Tuesday. The tech sector isn’t performing well with many big names in the space seeing their shares slip. That includes Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) all seeing their shares fall lower today.
