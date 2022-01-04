Nvidia Omniverse: 14 Things for NVDA Stock Investors to Know About the Metaverse Project

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) is bringing its metaverse project, titled Omniverse, out of beta and letting creators take advantage of the service.
Let’s get into what Nvidia Omniverse is below!
- Nvidia Omniverse is a platform that allows multiple creators to build and share content with each other.
- This allows for virtual collaboration that doesn’t require massive files to be moved around between users.
- The platform allows creators to upload their own content, as well as make use of that provided by others.
- It also supports third-party apps from a wide range of companies that operate in the space.
- This makes it easy for creators to integrate their favorite programs and apps when using the platform.
- Previously, Nvidia was keeping Omniverse in its beta stage.
- However, it revealed the official launch of the platform at CES 2022 today.
- With that launch comes new features for users to make use of.
- That includes a marketplace for 3D assets.
- This lets users buy and sell assets on the service.
- The company is also offering its own free assets that creators can make use of.
- Omniverse Audio2Face also got support for blendshape.
- This allows users to easily create facial animations for characters that are speaking.
- All-in-all, the launch of Nvidia Omniverse seems like a win for creators looking to collaborate online instead of in an office building.
NVDA stock is down 5.2% as of Tuesday afternoon.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.