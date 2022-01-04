Pupcoin Floki Inu Is Barking Up All the Right Crypto Trees

Never doubt the power of populist movements. If you were planning to bet against erstwhile meme coin Floki Inu (CCC:FLOKI-USD), you’d better have a backup plan. Floki Inu is becoming an unstoppable force.
Through a groundswell of support on social media — plus the helpful push of a handful of Elon Musk’s tweets — dog-faced tokens have ascended from joke coins to ultra-popular digital assets.
It all started with Dogecoin (CCC:DOGE-USD) a few years ago, followed by Shiba Inu (CCC:SHIB-USD). Could there possibly be room for a third entrant in the dog race?
Indeed, there could and it’s gaining momentum among a loyal and growing base of devotees. Like it or not, cryptocurrencies are worth whatever the market says they’re worth — so whatever you do, don’t try to put a collar on this catapulting canine crypto.
Floki Inu: The Basics
For a truly comprehensive overview of Floki Inu’s history, I highly recommend reading InvestorPlace contributor Stavros Georgiadis’s comprehensive article on the token basics.
As Georgiadis points out, this cryptocurrency has a maximum supply of 10 trillion FLOKI-USD coins. That might sound like a lot, but bear in mind that this is a really cheap token.
Moreover, Floki Inu is designed to be used in a range of applications, ranging from nonfungible tokens (NFTs) to games and finance.
There’s even a metaverse application, with an NFT gaming metaverse called Valhalla (named after the mythical Viking afterlife).
As far as the price action is concerned, FLOKI was as cheap as $0.00000002 in August 2021. Impressively, the token’s price rallied to $0.00006 in late October, then to $0.00034 on Nov. 4.
Typically, prices of Floki Inu surge whenever Musk tweets a picture of his pet Shiba Inu dog. In a recent example, Musk tweeted a photo of the dog dressed in a Santa Claus outfit.
Near the end of 2021, FLOKI was trading at around $0.0001. That’s far below the prior peak price, so feel free to start accumulating — or keep reading if you need more motivation.
An Aggressive Takeover
Make no mistake about it: the Vikings want nothing less than world domination.
That’s not an exaggeration. In October, the Floki Inu team planned an “aggressive marketing takeover of Europe” in Dublin, Ireland. This included plastering the brand and messages on billboards as well as public transportation and digital posters.
On top of that, the team planned to “lock down Spain” in one of its “most aggressive marketing campaigns yet.”
There was also a marketing push in Great Britain, in which the Floki Inu brand was advertised across London Underground stations and up to 300 buses in London.
A billboard was also spotted in Los Angeles bearing the slogan, “Missed Doge? Get FLOKI” in a “prominent spot” in the city.
When it comes to meme coins, name recognition is everything: people can’t buy what they haven’t heard about. And when it comes to cryptocurrency, an Elon Musk association can’t hurt.
Millions in Moscow
In case that isn’t enough for you, the most popular football club in Russia just inked a brand partnership with the Floki Inu cryptocurrency.
Ten-time Russian Premier League champions Spartak Moscow are the most successful Russian football club of all time. So this partnership is a major coup for the Vikings.
The partnership is set to begin immediately, according to the Floki Inu team. The cryptocurrency’s brand and website are to be featured on the Spartak Moscow jersey. Ads will also be shown on LED panels all around the stadium.
It’s been claimed that this partnership will provide Floki Inu access to 17.81 million supporters in Russia, as well as a combined social media following of over 10.4 million people.
That, along with the vast television audience for each Spartak Moscow game, could really help thrust FLOKI into the global spotlight.
The Bottom Line
Even as a movement gains unstoppable momentum, there will always be a handful of stubborn skeptics and holdouts.
That’s perfectly fine and should be expected since FLOKI started out as a relatively unknown cryptocurrency.
But that was then and this is now. Today, the Floki Inu Vikings are making their presence known — and soon enough, there will be hordes of altcoin-bearing soldiers on every continent of the planet.
On the date of publication, David Moadel did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
David Moadel has provided compelling content – and crossed the occasional line – on behalf of Crush the Street, Market Realist, TalkMarkets, Finom Group, Benzinga and (of course) InvestorPlace.com. He also serves as the chief analyst and market researcher for Portfolio Wealth Global and hosts the popular financial YouTube channel Looking at the Markets.