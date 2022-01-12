Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday

Good morning, trader! Let’s get this party started with a dive into the biggest pre-market stock movers for Wednesday!
We’ve got financing deals, preliminary Q4 results, executive team changes, and more moving the stock market this morning.
All of that news, and more, is available below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Immuron (NASDAQ:IMRN) stock is rocketing more than 55% after getting $6.2 million in funding from the Department of Defense.
- Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK) shares are soaring over 26% following chatter on social media.
- Merida Merger (NASDAQ:MCMJ) stock is surging more than 19% thanks to a $30 million convertible notes deal.
- Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) shares are gaining almost 14% despite a lack of news this morning.
- Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ) stock is increasing over 11% after adding Michele Pedrocchi to its strategic advisory board.
- MedAvail Holdings (NASDAQ:MDVL) shares are rising more than 9% on changes to its management team, Board of Directors, and providing preliminary Q4 earnings.
- Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) stock is climbing over 9% on no clear news this morning.
- Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) shares are getting a nearly 9% boost following a presentation at the Bank of America Securities Virtual Battery and Storage Conference on Monday.
- OneSmart International Education Group (NYSE:ONE) stock is jumping over 8% as volatility surrounding the shares continues.
- FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) shares are up more than 8% as it continues to rally from joint venture news yesterday.
10 Top Losers
- Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) stock is plummeting more than 19% following a series of corporate updates.
- Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) shares are diving over 15% with the release of preliminary Q4 results.
- Huadi International Group (NASDAQ:HUDI) stock is taking a close to 13% beating as it continues negative movement from yesterday.
- Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) shares are pulling back 10% after running higher yesterday on a deal with Walmart (NYSE:WMT).
- Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) stock is falling nearly 10% after running into another problem with its Alzheimer’s treatment.
- Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD) shares are dropping more than 9% following a rally on Tuesday.
- Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) stock is decreasing roughly 9% after providing an update on battery deliveries and earnings expectations for 2021.
- ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD) shares are slipping about 8% in pre-market trading today.
- Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) stock is retreating over 7% after a rally yesterday on clinical trial clearance.
- Virgin Orbit Holdings (NASDAQ:VORB) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 5% after rallying yesterday in anticipation of a rocket launch today.
