3 Hot Penny Stocks: Why TLOFF, PHIO and SBEV Are Seeing Big Gains Today

We’re seeing major movement from some hot penny stocks today and are diving into what has them on the rise!
Before we get too far in. Just remember that penny stocks are incredibly volatile. While that doesn’t mean these stocks are moving without reason, investors will want to do their due diligence before diving into any of these companies.
With that warning out of the way, let’s get into the hot penny stocks news for Tuesday!
Hot Penny Stocks: Talon Metals (TLOFF)
Talon Metals (OTCMKTS:TLOFF) stock is rising 23.2% as of Tuesday afternoon. The increase for the stock comes on news of a deal with Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). This will have it providing the electric vehicle (EV) company with 165 million pounds of nickel concentrate.
Hot Penny Stocks: Phio Pharmaceuticals (PHIO)
Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) shares are gaining 11.1% as of this writing. That’s due to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration clearing it for a new clinical trial. This will have it starting the “first-in-human clinical trial for PH-762 to treat patients with melanoma.” The trial is expected to start in Q1 2022.
Hot Penny Stocks: Splash Beverage (SBEV)
Splash Beverage (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) stock is getting a 35.1% boost in price as of trading this afternoon. The reason behind this gain is Walmart (NYSE:WMT) adding its TapouT drinks to 47 stores in Florida. The company hopes to use this deal to expand to more locations in the state.
