VCRA Stock: 8 Things for Vocera Investors to Know About the Stryker Deal as Shares Soar

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) stock is on the move Thursday as investors react to news of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) acquiring the company.
Let’s dive into that news below with the details traders need to know about it.
- The deal has Stryker offering to acquire all issued and outstanding shares of VCRA stock for $79.25 each.
- That represents a 26.8% premium over the stock’s closing price on Wednesday.
- Stryker says that it intends to use cash to fund the acquisition of Vocera Communications.
- The total equity value of the deal is $2.97 billion and the total enterprise value is $3.09 billion, which includes convertible notes.
- Stryker notes that it expects the acquisition to have a net neutral impact on its diluted earnings per share in 2022.
- The Boards of Directors for both companies have given their unanimous support to the acquisition deal.
- Now the two companies just need to complete customary closing conditions before the deal is complete.
- So long as they run into no problems along the way, they’re expecting the deal to close during the first quarter of the year.
Kevin Lobo, chairman and CEO of Vocera Communications, said the following about the deal with Stryker.
“This acquisition underscores our commitment and focus on our customer. Vocera will help Stryker significantly accelerate our digital aspirations to improve the lives of caregivers and patients.”
VCRA stock is seeing heavy trading on today’s news. As of this writing, more than 7 million shares of the stock have changed hands. That’s well above the company’s daily average trading volume of around 322,000 shares.
VCRA stock is up 26.7% as of Thursday afternoon.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.