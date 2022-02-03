Save Your Seat for Crypto Icon’s Insider Summit

On February 8, crypto legend Charlie Shrem will reveal a potential $100 trillion explosion in cryptocurrency — and his #1 way to play it.

Tue, February 8 at 7:00PM ET
 
 
 
 
Register Free

3 Homebuilding Stocks That Are Getting Wrecked

Rising rates are smashing homebuilding stocks as the week ends

By Tyler Craig, Tales of a Technician Feb 4, 2022, 1:46 pm EST
homebuilding stocks - 3 Homebuilding Stocks That Are Getting Wrecked

Source: Tong_stocker/ShutterStock.com

Interest rates surged Friday morning, sending ripples across the market. While banks cheered the rise, homebuilding stocks got wrecked.

The 10-year yield pushed above short-term resistance to tag 1.9% for the first time since the pandemic began. Mortgage rates are following suit, and it’s souring sentiment for housing-related stocks.

Perhaps the damage is overdone, and this is all just an overreaction. Long-time shareholders are certainly hoping so.

But, for now, traders are fleeing the space, and it’s creating nasty bearish patterns across a broad swath of charts. So I scanned the industry to find the most vulnerable-looking stocks to sell or build bearish trades on. Here are the best ones:

  • Lowes (NYSE:LOW)
  • KB Home (NYSE:KBH)
  • Lennar (NYSE:LEN)

They all boast downtrends and are rolling over. The path of least resistance has officially shifted from up to down. So, let’s take a closer look at each chart and identify an intelligent options trade idea.

Homebuilding Stocks Getting Wrecked: Lowes (LOW)

Lowes (LOW) stock chart with bear retracement pattern

Source: The thinkorswim® platform from TD Ameritrade

One thing that I love about LOW stock is how well it’s behaving from a technical perspective.

First came the double-top pattern in December and January. Then we broke support and the 50-day moving average to push prices into a downtrend. After getting oversold, we bounced and failed where you’d expect. The old floor became a new ceiling, as did the declining 20-day moving average. Now, with Friday’s whack, a downswing has emerged.

The 200-day moving average is the next likely target. That leaves over $10 of potential profit, which is sufficient for today’s trade idea. We’re going with a put spread because of the favorable risk/reward.

The Trade: Buy the March $230/$210 put spread for $7.

You’re risking $7 to make $13 if LOW sits below $210 at expiration.

KB Home (KBH)

KB Home (KBH) stock chart with potential support break.

Source: The thinkorswim® platform from TD Ameritrade

In midday trading, KB Home shares were down more than 6%, making them the biggest loser among the most liquid homebuilding stocks.

The stock is now testing critical support, placing it on the brink of a significant breakdown. Over the past year, both $38 and $39 have halted several selloffs. If the current test fails, then watch out below.

Implied volatility is spiking to the 59th percentile, making premiums ripe for the selling. We can get a higher probability of profit by using bear call spreads.

The Trade: Sell the March $44/$47 call spread for 40 cents.

Consider this a bet that KBH stays below $44 for the next month. A cluster of falling moving averages just below it should act as resistance and make it less likely that prices rise above $44. The max gain is limited to 40 cents, and the max loss is $2.60.

Homebuilding Stocks Getting Wrecked: Lennar (LEN)

Lennar (LEN) stock chart with potential support break.

Source: The thinkorswim® platform from TD Ameritrade

Honestly, if you throw a dart at homebuilding stocks right now, you’ll hit something that looks good for a bearish idea.

But Lennar’s posture demanded a mention. Its downtrend is steeper than KBH, and it has much cleaner swings. The recent bounce resulted in another lower swing high. Prices failed to even return to the falling 20-day moving average, confirming how quickly sellers were to pounce.

LEN stock was down 4.5% at the time of this writing and closing in on the previous pivot low. What’s more, the $90 zone has been significant long-term support. So if it gives way, we could see swift follow-through.

I like longer-term put spreads to fully capitalize on what could be a reversal in the weekly uptrend.

The Trade: Buy the May $90/$75 put spread for $5.

You’re risking $5 to make $10 if Lennar shares fall to $75 by May.

On the date of publication, Tyler Craig was LONG KBH. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

For a free trial to the best trading community on the planet and Tyler’s current home, click here!

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2022/02/3-homebuilding-stocks-that-are-getting-wrecked/.

©2022 InvestorPlace Media, LLC