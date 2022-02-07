Dogecoin Super Bowl Commercial Rumors Heat Back Up Amid DOGE Crypto Rally

Dogecoin (CCC:DOGE-USD) fans are barking up a storm today as the coin jumps more than 10% heading into the afternoon. There are several culprits behind today’s jump, including one big Dogecoin Super Bowl commercial rumor gaining traction on social media.
So, will Dogecoin be making a Super Bowl appearance?
Americans everywhere look forward to the Super Bowl. Even those who generally don’t follow sports tune in for what might be their only football-viewing experience. Part of the thrill undeniably stems from the commercials and halftime show, which tend to pull out all the stops. Today, Dogecoin commercial rumors have taken over social media. This morning, well-known crypto YouTuber Matt Wallace tweeted out. He hinted at the possibility of a Dogecoin ad during this year’s Super Bowl.
Dogecoin Super Bowl Commercial 👀
— Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) February 7, 2022
If you recall, last year a fan-made Dogecoin advertisement made its way across social media, convincing some that DOGE would make an appearance during the last Super Bowl.
Well, despite the effort put into the fake advertisement, Super Bowl Sunday came and went to no avail for the meme coin. This year, however, there might just be something in the air. Hordes of Dogecoin fans are all over social media once again, hoping for a potential ad spot on the biggest network event of the year.
Dogecoin Super Bowl Rumors Add to Already Strong News Day
Even aside from the swirling Super Bowl rumors, Dogecoin is profiting off a number of celebratory occasions. One such news item is related to the @Dogecoin Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) account, which on Saturday reached 3 million followers.
Notably, this doesn’t even include the following of Dogecoin co-founder Billy Markus, who operates under the alias Shibetoshi Nakamoto on Twitter. Markus has racked up more than 1.1 million followers and interacts frequently with the Elder Doge himself, CEO of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Elon Musk. Musk is a notorious DOGE fan, and given his more than 73 million followers, Dogecoin owners are certainly a fan of his. The Dogecoin Twitter account has grown by more than 600% in the past year.
It’s hard to pass off Dogecoin’s latest exploits as a surprise, however. DOGE was the most talked-about crypto on Reddit and the second-largest crypto on social media, behind only Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD). 2021 marked a landmark year for the meme coin, in no small part due to its outstanding online presence.
Since its 2021 highs of nearly 60 cents, DOGE has fallen off slightly the past few months. Currently, Dogecoin is trending at around 16 cents per coin, but with today’s jump, and its trading volume, which is up a staggering 282% in the past 24 hours, you can never count the pupcoin out.
On the date of publication, Shrey Dua did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.