Keep an Eye on Rumble as Spotify’s Joe Rogan Controversy Continues

The conservative video platform has offered Joe Rogan $100 million to leave Spotify

By Joel Baglole Feb 8, 2022, 3:55 pm EST

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) stock is in a tight spot — pun intended. The music streaming giant continues to battle backlash against comedian Joe Rogan, who hosts the company’s most popular podcast.

Spotify (SPOT) logo is on the screen of a smartphone with headphones plugged in.

Source: Kaspars Grinvalds / Shutterstock.com

The Joe Rogan Experience is under attack for the host’s vaccine conspiracy theories and past racial slurs. The show typically draws an average of 11 million listeners per episode.

Influential musicians such as Neil Young and Joni Mitchell have pulled their music from the platform in response to Rogan’s comments about Covid-19 vaccines. The company also recently took down 113 episodes of the podcast that contained racist language.

So far, Joe Rogan has apologized and Spotify is sticking by the controversial podcaster. But there are now rumblings that his days with Spotify could be numbered. If that is the case, he might be snatched up by another suitor.

Joe Rogan Could Get Ready to Rumble

Several media outlets, including Time magazine, are reporting Rumble has offered Joe Rogan $100 million to leave Spotify and bring his podcast over to the conservative video-sharing platform.

In an open letter posted on Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), Rumble Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Chris Pavlovski said he supports Rogan and would love to partner with him on Rumble:

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2022/02/keep-an-eye-on-rumble-as-spotifys-joe-rogan-controversy-continues/.

©2022 InvestorPlace Media, LLC