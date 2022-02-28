Monday Market News: Why Are Stocks Down Today?

The stock market isn’t doing all that well today and we’re diving into why stocks are down in our Monday market update!
It likely won’t come as any surprise to investors that the big reason why stocks are down today has to do with Russia. If you’ve somehow missed the news, Russia has officially started its invasion of Ukraine, kicking off a war that has investors worried.
So how exactly is this affecting the stock market today? First off, we’ve seen loads of Russian oil stocks take a beating. That started in pre-market trading. This makes sense with some countries placing sanctions on Russian oil.
And it’s not just oil socks out of Russia being hit. Several other sectors in the country, including financial, are dealing with troubles due to sanctions over the war. That even saw Russia delaying the opening of its stock market in an attempt to avoid a crash.
The stock market crash happening today comes after an already turbulent few years. First we saw a boom in 2019, which was followed by a drop during the pandemic. When things were finally starting to look up, another dive happened due to inflation fears, followed by another resurgence. And now we’re back to the market falling again. That’s a lot for investors to deal with in just the span of a few years.
We're covering all of the latest stock market stories that investors need to know about for Monday.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.