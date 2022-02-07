Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Monday

Welcome back, trader! With a weekend of rest under our belts, we’re ready to jump back into investing with the biggest pre-market stock movers for Monday!
News moving stocks this morning are takeover talks, merger agreements, stock offerings, and more.
Let’s dive into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH) ordinary shares are rocketing more than 57% this morning after shares made their public debut on Friday.
- Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGHW) stock is soaring over 36% alongside the company’s other stock.
- Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) shares are rising more than 23% on reports that the company could be taken over by Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) or Nike (NYSE:NKE).
- Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) stock is surging over 13% on no clear news this morning.
- Icecure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) shares are gaining more than 12% in pre-market trading.
- Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) stock is increasing over 11% following news it will merge with Frontier Airlines (NASDAQ:ULCC)
- Q&K International (NASDAQ:QK) shares are getting a more than 9% boost despite a lack of news this morning.
- LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) stock is jumping nearly 9% ahead of its earnings report this Thursday.
- Lion Group Holding (NASDAQ:LGHL) shares are running over 8% higher this morning.
- China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) stock is up more than 7% on no obvious news.
10 Top Losers
- Statera BioPharma (NASDAQ:STAB) shares are diving over 23% after announcing the pricing of a stock offering.
- NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) stock is falling more than 15% after rallying on Friday.
- Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) shares are dropping over 8% in pre-market trading today.
- Indonesia Energy Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:INDO) stock is taking a more than 6% beating after a rally on Friday.
- BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) shares are decreasing over 6% this morning.
- Planet Labs (NYSE:PL) stock is sitting close to 6% lower following a rally on the prior day of trading.
- ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) shares are declining nearly 6% in pre-market trading today.
- Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) stock is slipping more than 5% without any recent news to report.
- Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS) shares are dipping over 4% following a rally last week on Covid-19 news.
- Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) stock closes out our pre-market stock movers down more than 4% this morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.