Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday

Good morning, trader! We’re starting off another day of trading with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers for Thursday!
There’s plenty of earnings news, as well as updates for drug makers, and more moving stocks this morning.
Let’s jump into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Bon Natural Life (NASDAQ:BON) stock is soaring more than 33% after announcing strong results for the full year of 2021.
- Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS) shares are gaining over 19% after getting approval from the Brazilian health authority to treat Covid-19 patients with Sarconeos.
- Bank of Montreal MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Exp 8 Jan 2038 (NYSEARCA:FNGD) stock is rising more than 11% in pre-market trading.
- ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD) shares are increasing by nearly 11% this morning.
- Happiness Development (NASDAQ:HAPP) stock is surging over 9% higher after falling yesterday.
- AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) shares are climbing more than 8% despite a lack of news this morning.
- Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) stock is jumping over 8% with the release of its full-year results for 2021.
- Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) shares are taking off more than 8% after getting orphan drug designation for its myelodysplastic syndrome treatment.
- T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) stock is getting an over 7% boost with the release of its Q4 2021 earnings report.
- China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) shares are up almost 7% as it recovers from a drop on Wednesday.
10 Top Losers
- Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) stock is diving more than 21% thanks to its most recent earnings report and outlook.
- MDJM (NASDAQ:MDJH) shares are retreating over 19% after rallying on Wednesday.
- Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) stock is taking a more than 18% beating with the release of its fiscal Q3 earnings report.
- Snap (NYSE:SNAP) shares are falling over 16% prior to it releasing earnings today.
- Blue Hat Interactive (NASDAQ:BHAT) stock is dropping more than 12% despite a lack of news this morning.
- GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) shares are decreasing over 12% on no clear news this morning.
- Bank of Montreal MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN Exp 8 Jan 2038 (NYSEARCA:FNGU) stock is sitting more than 11% lower in pre-market trading.
- ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) shares slipping over 11% in early trading today.
- CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) stock is dipping more than 11%, which continues negative movement from yesterday.
- Bank of Montreal MicroSectors FANG Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BULZ) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 11% this morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.