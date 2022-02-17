What Is the Best Electric Vehicle for 2022? According to Consumer Reports, Not Tesla.

If you’re wondering what the best electric vehicle (EV) for 2022 is, then you might be surprised to learn it doesn’t come from Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). At least, that’s what Consumer Reports says.
So if Tesla doesn’t make the best electric vehicle for 2022, then who does? Consumer Reports rated Ford’s (NYSE:F) Mustang Mach-E as its top EV for the year. That saw it replacing the Tesla Model 3.
But what’s so great about the Ford Mustang Mach-E? According to Consumer Reports, there are several advantages to the EV that makes it the non-profit group’s best option for the year.
First off, Consumer Reports notes that the Mustang Mach-E is “a really fun vehicle to drive.” The publication also points out it has a “sporty” feel to it while still being a “mature” vehicle. In addition to all of that, it also highlights a lack of problems as another positive.
It wasn’t just a good showing from Ford, but also a poor showing from Tesla that was behind this year’s decision. That includes complaints with the latter’s Autopilot system, which isn’t actually self-driving as those features aren’t available to consumers yet. Also, the switch to a steering yoke over a wheel was another complaint from Consumer Reports, CNBC notes.
So how’s TSLA stock holding up after the blow. Light trading today only has around 10 million shares on the move. For comparison, its daily average trading volume is about 25.8 million shares. The stock is also down 3.6% as of Thursday afternoon.
Investors searching for more stock market news today are in luck!
InvestorPlace has them covered with our daily deep dives into the space! That includes news from EV rival Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN), what’s happening with Palantir (NYSE:PLTR), as well as the news affecting Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock today. You can get all of this news from the links below!
More Stock Market News for Thursday
- Rivian Stock News: Why Is RIVN Going Up Today?
- PLTR Stock Forecast: Where Will Palantir Go Next After Earnings Disappointment?
- Why Is Nvidia Stock Going Down? 15 Things NVDA Investors Need to Know.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.