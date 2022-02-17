One of Louis Navellier’s Top Stocks for 2022

Why Is Nvidia Stock Going Down? 15 Things NVDA Investors Need to Know.

NVDA is dropping despite a strong Q4

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Feb 17, 2022, 11:57 am EST

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock is down today and we’re diving into why with a breakdown of the most recent news from the graphics card company.

Nvidia (NVDA stock) logo on the indoor wall of a corporate building made of yellow tiles

Source: JHVEPhoto / Shutterstock.com

Let’s dive into why Nvidia stock is down today below!

  • Strangely enough, NVDA stock is slipping despite strong earnings in the most recent quarter.
  • That includes adjusted earnings per share of $1.32.
  • This beat out Wall Street’s estimate of $1.22 per share.
  • Also, the company brought in revenue of $7.64 billion during the period.
  • Yet again, that’s another positive as it surpasses analysts’ estimate of $7.43 billion.
  • In addition to that, NVDA reported strong estimates for fiscal Q1 2023.
  • Among that is revenue guidance of $8.10 billion with a plus or minus of 2%.
  • That’s looking good next to Wall Street’s estimate of $7.29 billion for the quarter.
  • So why is NVDA stock dropping today despite these strong results?
  • It looks like investors in NVDA stock just aren’t overly impressed by the earnings report.
  • Even with the report beating analysts’ estimates, holders of the company’s stock might have been expecting more from the company.
  • That would explain why shares are decreasing in value today despite the positive earnings report.
  • It’s also worth noting that NVDA stock is seeing a decent amount of trading today.
  • As of this writing, more than 45 million shares have been traded.
  • For comparison, the company’s daily average trading volume is closer to 52 million shares.

NVDA stock is down 6.5% as of Thursday morning.

There’s more stock market news for investors to jump into below!

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

