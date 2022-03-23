Dear MARA Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendar for Monday, April 4

Investors in Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) stock are going to want to keep an eye on the company when April 4 rolls around!
That’s the day traders can expect the crypto mining company to release its update for March 2022. Marathon Digital has a history of releasing this report on the fourth day of each month and it contains loads of insight worth going over.
A few things that investors in MARA stock will learn about is the company’s Bitcoin (BTC-USD) production and mining progress during the period. It also typically goes over future plans, such as bringing new crypto miners online.
The update for the month of March 2022 will be especially interesting to go over as BTC is seeing a bit of a boom lately. The crypto has been climbing higher over the last month after hitting a low of about $34,000 back in February.
Rising prices for crypto are often good news for mining stocks. Typically, that increase in price pulls crypto mining companies higher as the value of their assets increases as well. That’s held true again with the value of MARA stock soaring higher over these last few days.
As far as trading volume goes, MARA stock isn’t seeing much activity today. Only around 4 million shares have been traded as of this writing. That’s well below its daily average trading volume of around 12.8 million shares.
MARA stock is up 1% as of Wednesday afternoon.
