Gold Stocks: Why Are HYMC, PZG, TRX and EXN Up Today?

Gold stocks are on the move Friday and we’re diving into what has these companies’ stocks on the rise.
The rise in gold stocks today is likely linked to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. We saw a similar movement last week as investors flocked to classics, such as precious metals, as uncertainty weighs on the market.
The recent push of gold stocks is bringing extra volatility. We’ve seen several of these stocks rise and fall throughout the week with more extreme movement coming for those in the penny stock range.
Keeping that in mind, let’s go over how gold stocks are moving today below!
Gold Stocks on the Rise
- Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) stock starts us off with the company’s shares gaining more than 68% as of Friday afternoon.
- Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) shares are rocketing higher next with the stock climbing over 47% as of this writing.
- Tanzanian Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) stock also joins our list with the company’s shares seeing a more than 10% boost this afternoon.
- Excellon Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:EXN) shares close out our gold stocks on the move list with the company’s units up over 28% as of Friday afternoon.
