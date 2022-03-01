Litecoin Price Predictions: How High Will LTC Go Amid a Crypto Boom?

Early in February, investors and analysts were discussing the possibility of a cryptocurrency crash. However, today begins a new month and crypto prices are booming. Even after last week’s turbulence caused by the U.S. Federal Reserve and geopolitical uncertainty, many popular cryptos are now back in the green. One of the day’s winner is Litecoin (LTC-USD). Currently, the peer-to-peer altcoin is up 3%-plus for the day and more than 6% for the week. Although it continues to be outperformed by Cardano (ADA-USD) as the ADA blockchain grows, LTC’s overall performance has been promising.
While it did struggle in early February, the news was not all bad for Litecoin. For example, InvestorPlace contributor Mark Hake notes that new advances in privacy technology could play to the coin’s advantage. However, Hake does add that Litecoin would likely continue to move in solidarity with Bitcoin (BTC-USD). This seems apt; Bitcoin has also had an excellent week.
Litecoin price predictions remained overall bullish last month, even as prices fell. So, let’s take a closer look at what experts are saying now as LTC pulls back into the green.
Litecoin Price Predictions
- WalletInvestor remains highly bullish on Litecoin. It regards the crypto as an outstanding one-year investment. According to the platform’s price prediction model, a $100 investment in LTC today would yield a revenue of 239% over the next five years. If the model holds true, the $100 LTC investment would be worth up to $339 in 2027.
- Gov Capital‘s Litecoin price predictions are even more bullish. The platform foresees LTC prices reaching $242.93 in one year, a gain of 135%. According to this model, a $100 investment today would be worth more than $235 in 2023.
- CryptoNewsZ predicts the bullish trends that have been pushing LTC prices up since 2020 will continue into 2022. According to its model, the first half of 2022 will see Litecoin move “under the price range of $191 to $219.” For the following year, it predicts a minimum price of $254 and max price of $350 for the coin.
- Finally, DigitalCoinPrice predicts that LTC prices will continue to rise steadily through 2025. Its model foresees the crypto reaching $153.36 in 2022, $185.31 in 2023 and $202.97 in 2024 before hitting $239.53 in 2025. According to the platform, Litecoin prices will also dip to $218.48 in 2026 but rebound to $307.61 in 2027.
On the date of publication, Samuel O’Brient did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.