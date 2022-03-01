Shiba Inu Price Predictions: How High Will This Month’s AMC Payments Debut Take SHIB?

Shiba Inu (SHIB-USD) price predictions could see the crypto rising higher as AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) prepares to accept the crypto later this month.
AMC Entertainment CEO Adam Aron revealed that the theater company will have BitPay integration live by March 19. He says that this will allow users to pay with crypto. That includes Shiba Inu, as well as its older brother, Dogecoin (DOGE-USD).
The stars aligning to bring AMC, SHIB, and DOGE together could result in a boost for all of those assets. AMC stock is already a popular pick among meme stocks and Dogecoin and Shiba Inu have their own similar followings in the crypto space.
Let’s dive into the latest Shiba Inu price predictions below!
Shiba Inu Price Predictions
- Wallet Investors‘ algorithm price prediction for SHIB places an average price of $0.00005035 per token by the end of the year.
- DigitalCoinPrice’s estimate is for SHIB to reach $0.0000338 per token by the time December ends.
- PricePrediction puts the crypto at $0.00003461 by the time 2022 closes out.
- GovCapital’s one-year price prediction for SHIB is sitting at $0.00011835612493037 per token.
- Coin Price Forecast is looking for SHIB tokens to trade at $0.00004474 each when 2022 comes to an end.
There’s no doubt that the AMC Entertainment news is a boon to SHIB’s price. The announcement from Aron yesterday fueled a boost for SHIB. This has the price of the crypto sitting 7.5% higher over a 24-hour period.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.