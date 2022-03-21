The MGM Studios Acquisition Will Ultimately Give Amazon a Boost

- Amazon is off 12.7% from its peak in mid-November, but it’s down just 3.3% year-to-date.
- On March 17, it closed on its $8.5 billion MGM Studios purchase, which should significantly bolster its Prime Video division.
- Investors can expect to see a 20 for 1 stock split on May 27, which will reduce the price to 5% of where it trades then.
Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has had a rough time since it peaked at $3,696 on Nov. 18. As of March 18, AMZN stock was down to $3,225.01, a drop of 12.7% from that peak. But year-to-date, it is off just 3.3% since ending last year at $3,334.34. There is good reason to believe it will keep rising through the end of the year.
|NASDAQ:AMZN
|Amazon
|$3,230.77
Amazon’s Latest Purchase
For one, the company just closed on the $8.45 billion purchase (which includes debt) of MGM Studios on March 17. This happened after the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) declined to object to the deal.
The studio brings a catalog of more than 4,000 films and 17,000 TV episodes to Amazon’s Prime Video division. This is part of its decision to invest heavily in these offerings; since 2018, Prime Video has tripled the number of Amazon Original movies and series.
The acquisition should allow Amazon to lower its production costs going forward. It can focus on new productions in that studio as well, since they constantly require capital.
According to CNBC, Amazon indicated it would not let any employees go and it would work closely with the studio’s management. In fact, Mike Hopkins, senior vice president of Prime Video and Amazon Studios, said it would deliver with MGM “a broad slate of original films and television shows to a global audience.”
Where This Leaves Amazon
What that means is Amazon’s free cash flow (FCF) will keep falling. Its FCF decreased to an outflow of $20.4 billion for the trailing 12 months compared to an inflow of $20.3 billion in 2020. Investors will likely see negative FCF going forward as it invests in original productions and acquisitions.
The FTC declined to delay or block the acquisition because it did not have a full board or enough votes to stop the deal. However, the Financial Times reported that once there is a full board, it could retroactively challenge the deal in court.
If that happens, AMZN stock would likely take a big hit, as unwinding the deal would be expensive and disruptive. However, the FTC would have to prevail in court, which would be an uphill battle. For example, the European Commission approved the deal, saying there was not sufficient overlap between Prime Video and MGM’s content to have a “significant impact” on competition.
Nevertheless, the studio owns the rights to many storied film franchises, such as the James Bond films and Rocky movies. This will allow it to gain ground against Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) and the new Warner Media spinoff from AT&T (NYSE:T), which owns HBO.
What to Do With AMZN Stock
Investors can expect to see a 20-for-1 stock split on May 27 or the day after. That means their shareholding will increase by 19 shares for every one they own. The stock price will fall to a level that is 5% of its prior price.
So, at Friday’s price of $3,225, it would trade at an equivalent price of $161.25. For every share owned, investors will see 20 in their brokerage account.
Some believe this will push the stock higher. Technically, it will be a wash, except for one major fact: Options trading will be much more viable for the everyday investor.
For example, the June 17 call option (representing 100 shares), priced at $216 with a $3,230 strike price, cost $21,600 as of March 18. But by June 16, that same call contract will cover a strike price of $161.50 and the price will fall to $10.80.
As a result, a call contract for June 17 at the $161.50 strike price will cost just $1,080, not $21,600. This is much more affordable for traders and will inevitably lead to an increase in trading activity. That could influence AMZN stock as a result.
Expect Amazon to trade higher as the company integrates MGM Studios and as its stock split approaches.
On the date of publication, Mark Hake did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.