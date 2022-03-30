Top Penny Stocks Today: Why Are ADGI, DRCT, VYNT, NAOV, GERN and SNOA Rising Today?

Penny stocks are a hot subject today with several of the top companies in the market seeing major gains on Wednesday!
Before we get into all the latest penny stocks news today, remember that these are risky investments. That’s due to how easily the stocks’ price can be manipulated by retail traders. That means what looks like a strong rally can become a major retreat in no time.
With that warning out of the way, here are the top penny stocks for today!
Top Penny Stocks Today
- Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) stock starts us off with a more than 38% increase as of Wednesday afternoon. That comes after the company revealed positive data from a clinical trial.
- Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT) shares are up next with the company’s stock seeing an almost 92% gain as of this writing. This follows the release of the company’s earnings report for the fourth quarter of 2021.
- Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) joins our list with the company’s stock seeing an over 17% increase Wednesday afternoon. That’s the result of it releasing its earnings report for the fourth quarter of 2021.
- NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) stock is among the hottest penny shares moving today with a more than 30% jump in value. This is thanks to Health Canada approving its PainGuard and UroGuard as licensed medical devices.
- Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) shares are among penny stocks flourishing today with a nearly 15% gain this afternoon. That comes after the company announced the pricing of its proposed public stock offering.
- Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) stock closes out our top penny stocks list today with shares up roughly 8%. This is due to the company launching a new line of urinary tract infection products in New Zealand, Australia and South Africa.
Investors looking for more stock market news today are in luck!
We’ve got all the latest stock news traders need to know about for Wednesday! Among that is insider buying at Ford (NYSE:F), as well as what’s happening with shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) stock and Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) stock this week. You can find all of this info at the following links!
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
