Dogecoin Price Predictions: Where Will Tesla’s Cyber Rodeo Take the DOGE Crypto?

Dogecoin (DOGE-USD) price predictions are a hot topic on Friday after Elon Musk featured the meme crypto’s Shiba Inu mascot during his Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Cyber Rodeo.
The Cyber Rodeo held last night was a massive party celebrating the opening of Tesla’s Austin, Texas Gigafactory. The party featured spectacular effects, including a fleet of autonomous drones creating images in the sky. It was these drones that made the Dogecoin image during the event.
And this isn’t the only news that has been moving DOGE this week. The crypto has been on a roll with Musk being the main factor behind its movement. That includes taking a roughly 9% stake in Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), as well as joining the social media company’s board of directors as its largest shareholder.
Keeping all of this news in mind, let’s check out the latest Dogecoin price predictions traders need to know about!
Dogecoin Price Predictions
- DigitalCoinPrice kicks off our list of price predictions with expectations for DOGE to reach 22 cents per coin in 2023.
- WalletInvestor is next with the publication looking for Dogecoin to trade at 28.3 cents one year from now.
- Gov Capital closes out our Dogecoin price prediction list with an estimate of 22.1 cents for the coin in one year.
DOGE is up 2.9% over a 24-hour period as of Friday morning but is still down 12.8% since the start of the year.
