Is Meta Platforms About to Acquire MTCH? Match Stock Soars on New Takeover Reports.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH), the company behind dating apps like Tinder, Hinge and OkCupid, may just be Meta Platforms’ (NASDAQ:FB) newest target. Indeed, recent reports suggest that Match may be in Meta’s view as the company’s latest potential acquisition. MTCH stock is up more than 6% today at the time of writing as a result.
So, will Meta be the new owner of Tinder?
Well, at the moment it’s unclear. Ahead of Match’s earnings call next week, the company is a clear target for activists looking for a quick grab. In fact, Match was rated in the 95th percentile of companies susceptible to be targeted by activists in Insightia’s Vulnerability report.
Current reports guess that Meta or Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) could each be pursuing Match. However, given today’s news that Twitter is accepting Elon Musk’s offer to acquire the company and take it private, at the moment it’s unclear if the rumors over Match will prove to be anything more. Investors and activists may well be waiting for its fiscal first-quarter earnings call next week to take any definitive steps.
So, what else do you need to know about Match?
MTCH Stock Rises on Acquisition Rumor
Match has been on something of a downtrend the past few months. Since hitting its all-time high of $159 per share last July, the dating product company has seen its share price gradually recede. Today, MTCH is trending closer to $81.
Given Meta’s interest in a new virtual reality, acquiring one of the biggest online dating apps in the world could be a reasonable move. However, it remains to be seen if the circulating rumors will pick up any real traction.
On the date of publication, Shrey Dua did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.