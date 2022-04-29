Is ROKU Stock a Buy After Earnings? 4 Analysts Weigh In on Roku.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) stock is in the news today with investors wondering if the set-top box company’s shares are worth buying after its most recent earnings report.
Roku released its earnings report for the first quarter of 2022 after-hours Thursday. This saw it bring in diluted earnings per share of -19 cents. That’s better than the -21 cents per share that Wall Street was estimating. Even if it’s a negative switch from the 54 cents per share reported during the same time last year.
On top of that, the streaming company brought in revenue of $733.7 million. That’s another win for ROKU stock next to analysts’ estimate of $718.56 million. It’s also a 28% year-over-year growth from $574.18 million.
If there’s one thing keeping the earnings report from being completely positive, it’s Roku’s outlook for Q2 2022. It’s expecting revenue of $805 million. This would have it missing Wall Street’s estimate of $815.73 million.
With that in mind, let’s take a look at what analysts have to say about ROKU following its Q1 earnings report.
Is ROKU Stock a Buy?
- Rosenblatt Securities analyst Barton Crockett maintained a “buy” rating for ROKU with a price target of $187 per share.
- Deutsche Bank dropped its price target for ROKU shares to $150 from $210 after earnings.
- JPMorgan analyst Cory Carpenter decreased his price target for the company’s shares to $175 from $225 but kept an “overweight” rating.
- Stephens continues the lowered price target trend with a new prediction of $190 as compared to its previous $230 target.
ROKU stock is up 6.8% as of Friday afternoon.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.