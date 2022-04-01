Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday

It’s the last trading day of the week and that means it’s time to get into the pre-market stock movers for Friday!
We’re seeing loads of earnings reports, as well as some clinical trial data, and SEC filings moving stocks this morning.
Let’s get into that stock market news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) stock is rocketing more than 60% thanks to its performance in the fourth quarter of 2021.
- Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) shares are soaring close to 23% alongside positive data from a Phase 2 clinical trial.
- Sunlands Technology (NYSE:STG) stock is surging over 22% ahead of its current earnings report coming out next week.
- Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) shares are gaining more than 19% after beating estimates in its most recent earnings report.
- DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) stock is rising over 17% as Chinese stocks recover from a fall on delisting talk yesterday.
- Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:CWEB) are increasing more than 16% in pre-market trading.
- Chicken Soup for the Soul (NASDAQ:CSSE) stock is climbing over 15% with the release of its earnings report for Q4 2021.
- GameStop (NYSE:GME) shares are getting a more than 15% boost after announcing plans for a stock split.
- GlucoTrack (NASDAQ:GCTK) stock is jumping over 14% following a 10-K filing with the SEC.
- Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) shares are up more than 14% as they recover from a dip on Thursday.
10 Top Losers
- ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) stock is plummeting over 24% after releasing data from a Covid-19 treatment trial.
- Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) shares are diving nearly 22% following the release of its Q4 2021 earnings report.
- Redwire (NYSE:RDW) stock is tumbling more than 19% after releasing results for the full year of 2021.
- Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG) are taking an over 14% beating in early morning trading today.
- 4d pharma (NASDAQ:LBPS) stock is falling more than 10% following positive coverage of the company.
- Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN) shares are dropping over 10% after soaring more than 100% on clinical trail data yesterday.
- NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL) stock is decreasing more than 9% with the release of its Q4 2021 earnings report.
- Rail Vision (NASDAQ:RVSN) shares are declining over 9% following its IPO yesterday.
- Helix Acquisition (NASDAQ:HLXA) stock is dipping more than 9% following an update on the SPAC’s merger plans.
- Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 8% with the release of its earnings report for the fourth quarter of 2021.
