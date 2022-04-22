Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday

Traders ready for another busy day of investing will want to know all about the biggest pre-market stock movers for Friday!
We’ve got a partnership, earnings reports, a CEO departure, and more to go over today!
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Moving iMage Technologies (NYSEMKT:MITQ) stock is soaring close to 34% after announcing a strategic partnership with SNDBX.
- Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) shares are surging 16% on no clear news this morning.
- Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) stock is gaining more than 12% with the company planning to release earnings next week.
- Guardforce AI Co (NASDAQ:GFAI) shares are rising 10% as shares continue to rally on robot rollout news from yesterday.
- A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) stock is climbing almost 10% as it prepares to join the S&P SmallCap 600.
- NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) shares are increasing over 9% ahead of its Q1 earnings report next week.
- Chindata Group Holdings (NASDAQ:CD) stock is running more than 9% higher on reports that it’s fielding a preliminary takeover interest.
- Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEMKT:PZG) shares are jumping over 8% despite any news this morning.
- UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) stock is getting a more than 7% boost after releasing results for Q1 2022.
- Phio Pharma (NASDAQ:PHIO) shares are up about 7% as it recovers from a dip on Thursday.
10 Top Losers
- SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) stock is diving over 26% after launching a public stock offering.
- Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) shares are falling nearly 15% on weak preliminary Q1 results.
- Gap (NYSE:GPS) stock is taking a more than 14% beating with Old Navy’s CEO departing and a lowered sales guidance.
- ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) shares are dropping over 13% after a deal sent shares rallying higher on Thursday.
- Camber Energy (NYSEMKT:CEI) stock is tumbling more than 12% as it retreats from a recent rally.
- Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) shares are decreasing over 10% as it takes part in the Androgen Society 4th Annual Meeting this week.
- Revelation Biosciences (NASDAQ:REVB) stock is declining more than 9% following volatility yesterday.
- Cyngn (NASDAQ:CYN) shares are slipping roughly 8% after a product launch resulted in a major rally on Thursday.
- Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) stock is dipping over 7% with the release of its most recent earnings report.
- Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 7% this morning.
