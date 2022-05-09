Cardano Price Predictions: Where Will ADA Go After a Major Crypto Crash?

Cardano (ADA-USD) price predictions are a hot topic today as investors wonder where the crypto is heading following Monday’s crash.
The wider crypto market is experiencing a major slump today with some of the biggest names taking a beating. That includes market leader Bitcoin (BTC-USD). It’s fallen to levels not seen since last summer and that is likely pulling other cryptos down today.
But it’s not BTC’s fault that the market is slipping. Instead, it’s ongoing concerns that traders have about the crypto market alongside other economic problems. That includes rising inflation, increasing interest rates, as well as worries about an oncoming recession.
All of this is adding up to a market that has crypto prices taking a beating today. Cardano isn’t safe from this either as its prices experienced a major fall. Now investors want to what this means for its future. Let’s get into that below!
Cardano Price Predictions
- Gov Capital starts off our list with a price target of $2.27 for ADA.
- WallInvestor is next on our list with the website holding a one-year price forecast of $1.52 per token.
- DigitalCoinPrice closes out our Ethereum price predictions with an estimate of 97 cents for 2023.
ADA is down 11.1% over the last 24 hours as of Monday afternoon and is down 62.8% over the last year.
Investors searching for more of the latest crypto news will want to stick around!
InvestorPlace has all the most recent crypto news with our daily coverage of the space. A few examples for Monday include price predictions for Ethereum (ETH-USD) and Bitcoin, as well as Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) announcing Instagram NFTs (non-fungible tokens). You can catch up on all of this news at the following links!
More Crypto News for Monday
- Ethereum Price Predictions: Where Will ETH Go After a Major Crypto Crash?
- Bitcoin Price Predictions: Where Will BTC Go Next Amid Crypto Crash?
- Instagram NFTs Further Entrench Crypto Culture in the Mainstream
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.